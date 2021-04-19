New Petrobras CEO pledges fuel price parity, deepwater investment
Apr. 19, 2021
- Petrobras (PBR +6.9%) is on the rise after new CEO Joaquim Silva e Luna indicates he would preserve import parity for fuel prices and maintain the company's strategic focus on developing deepwater oil reserves.
- Luna's comments at his swearing-in today seemed to signal that Petrobras' incoming leadership will attempt to maintain some form of continuity with the policies of the previous administration, which generally won market praise.
- The remarks also indicate the likely introduction of a stabilization mechanism to mitigate price spikes, perhaps through a stabilization fund financed by windfall oil taxes or revenue from upstream auctions.
- Brazil President Bolsonaro nominated Luna in a surprise February announcement that was seen as a move to control fuel pricing, as it came just hours after Petrobras raised diesel prices by 15%.