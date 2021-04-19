IZEA Worldwide nabs triple value contract from Fortune 10 customer
- IZEA Worldwide (IZEA -4.7%) has been awarded a new contract from a Fortune 10 customer, follows a smaller agreement signed months ago, valued at more than double the total amount of Managed Services bookings attributable to this customer in 2020.
- Overall, the customer has tripled its budget with IZEA in the first four months of 2021 as compared to the whole of 2020.
- Q2 managed services bookings have exceeded more than 30% Y/Y.
- "We are on track to have our best Q2 ever for Managed Services bookings and expect to eclipse the records set in 4Q20 and 1Q21 based on our current trajectory. These bookings are expected to be recognized as revenue over the coming quarters as campaigns are executed," chairman & CEO Ted Murphy commented.
