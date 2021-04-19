Online-learning firm Coursera falls for eighth session as post-IPO rally fades (update)
Apr. 19, 2021 3:23 PM ETCoursera, Inc. (COUR), AMBOCOUR, AMBOBy: Jerry Kronenberg, SA News Editor
- Coursera (NYSE:COUR) fell for the eighth straight session Monday, shedding nearly 12% intraday as the online-learning company continues to give back what had been a nearly 80% gain following its recent IPO.
- COUR shares dropped to as low as $40.51 in the early afternoon, down 11.9% on the session. They later partly recovered, but still closed at $42.08, off 8.5% for the day.
- Coursera, which teams up with top universities, businesses and government agencies to provide online learning, has fallen some 28.5% since it peaked at $58.85 intraday on April 8.
- Before that, the stock had been on a tear ever since going public on March 31 at $33 a share.
- COUR rose 36.4% on its first trading day to close at $45, then rallied to its $58.85 peak – up 78.3% from the stock’s IPO price. And even with its recent pullback, Coursera remains some 27.5% above its $33 IPO level.
- However, the stock first rose and then fell back on little apparent news since its IPO.
- In fact, the only significant development that COUR saw Monday seemed to be positive. Investment bank Berenberg initiated coverage of the stock with a “Buy” rating and $60 price target.
- The only other noteworthy news for the sector involved rival Chinese-based online-learning firm Ambow Education (NYSEMKT:AMBO). AMBO shares soared on word of an expanded partnership with Amazon.
- Coursera offers both degree and non-degree online courses in partnership with more than 200 entities in 53 countries. Its partners range from Stanford University to IBM.
