Nornickel offers brighter 2021 production outlook as mines resume work
Apr. 19, 2021 3:54 PM ETPublic Joint Stock Company Mining and Metallurgical Company Norilsk Nickel (NILSY)NILSYBy: Carl Surran, SA News Editor
- Norilsk Nickel (OTCPK:NILSY -1.9%) lifts its 2021 production forecast slightly, as one of its mines is resuming work ahead of schedule after flooding.
- Nornickel previously had downgraded its 2021 production guidance by 15%-20% due to the inflow of water at two of its mines, which account for 36% of ore mined by the company in Russia.
- The group now expects to produce 190K-200K metric tons of nickel, 335K-355K mt of copper, 2.35M-2.41M oz. of palladium and 580K-640K oz. of platinum this year.
- The flooding and another incident - the partial collapse of its processing plant during maintenance in February - affected Nornickel's production of nickel and copper in Q1, with nickel production falling by 10% Y/Y to 46,639 mt while copper output slid 21% to 91,292 mt.
- But production of platinum group metals rose due to the ramp-up of a new production line, as palladium jumped 40% to 766K oz. and platinum increased 23% to 184K oz.
- Nornickel has said it expects the Oktyabrsky mine will resume full production this month and already is running at 60% capacity, while the Taimyrsky mine should regain full output in early June.