Moderna’s effort to develop an HIV vaccine is a ‘different ballgame’: HIV Researcher
Apr. 19, 2021 4:09 PM ETModerna, Inc. (MRNA)MRNABy: Dulan Lokuwithana, SA News Editor27 Comments
- “The rapid development and high efficacy of mRNA-1273 COVID vaccine bodes really well for our work together on HIV,” commented Dr. William Schief at the company’s annual Vaccines Day about Moderna’s efforts to develop messenger-RNA-based vaccines against HIV.
- Dr. Schief is Executive Director for Vaccine Design at International AIDS Vaccine Initiative (IAVI) which has partnered with the Bill and Melinda Gates Foundation (BMGF) and Moderna (NASDAQ:MRNA) for mRNA-1644, one vaccine candidate developed by the company for HIV.
- The second candidate mRNA-1574 is a collaboration with the National Institutes of Health (“NIH”). Both mRNA-1644 and mRNA-1574 are on track to undergo Phase 1 studies in 2021, Moderna said.
- Speaking of Moderna’s foray into HIV, Emory University virology professor Rafick-Pierre Sekaly has told Business Insider HIV is a "very different ballgame,’ citing the ability of the virus to remain active in a small number of cells unlike COVID-19 if left untreated.
- Excited about Moderna’s prospects in HIV, he however notes that the company’s mRNA-based delivery platform is still unproven beyond COVID-19.
- With the company touting its ability to replicate the success in COVID-19 vaccine developments in other untapped disease areas, Oppenheimer raised the price target of Moderna to a street high of $206.00 per share, a day after the company’s second vaccine day for the year.