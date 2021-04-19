PetIQ adds a total of $425M in credit facilities
Apr. 19, 2021 4:10 PM ETPetIQ, Inc. (PETQ)PETQBy: Manshi Mamtora, CFA
- PetIQ (NASDAQ:PETQ) enters into a new $300M term loan and a $125M new asset-based revolving line of credit, collectively referred to as the credit facilities.
- The credit facility replaces both the existing term loan and ABL facilities and increases borrowing capacity by approximately $109M.
- The term loan B, priced at L+425 with a 0.50% LIBOR floor, has a maturity of April 2028 and contains no financial covenants.
- The new ABL, priced at L+125 to L+175, has a maturity of April 2026.
- In addition to replacing previous facilities, a portion of the proceeds were used to fully repay $27.5M of the unsecured VIP Seller Notes bearing interest at 6.75%