Incyte and Morphosys dose first patient in late-stage lymphoma study
Apr. 19, 2021 4:11 PM ETIncyte Corporation (INCY), MORINCY, MORBy: SA News Team
- Incyte (NASDAQ:INCY) and MorphoSys AG (NASDAQ:MOR) announce that the first patient has been dosed in a late-stage testing tafasitamab combo in patients with a form of lymphoma.
- The placebo-controlled Phase 3 inMIND study evaluates the efficacy and safety of tafasitamab or placebo in combination with lenalidomide and rituximab in patients with relapsed or refractory follicular lymphoma (FL) or marginal zone lymphoma (MZL).
- The primary endpoint of the study is progression-free survival (PFS) in the FL population, and the key secondary endpoints are PFS and overall survival (OS).
- The study is expected to enroll over 600 adult (age ≥18 years) patients with relapsed or refractory FL or MZL, which are the most common indolent, or slow growing, forms of B-Cell non-Hodgkin lymphomas ((NHLs)).
- The FDA had approved Monjuvi (tafasitamab-cxix), combined with lenalidomide, for the treatment of certain adult patients with lymphoma, in August last year.