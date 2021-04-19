Primerica to buy 80% of e-Telequote in deal with $600M enterprise value
- Primerica (NYSE:PRI) agrees to acquire 80% of e-Telequote at an enterprise value of $600M, a deal in which e-Telequote's specialized technology platform and sales centers align with Primerica's distribution capabilities.
- Under the terms of the agreement Primerica will buy the remaining 20% over a period of up to four years.
- The enterprise value is based on $450M implied equity value based on an estimated $150M in net debt at closing.
- Primerica will fund the transaction with $370M in cash, a $125M draw on its revolving credit facility, and a $15M seller's note.
- e-TeleQuote’s stockholders will have a potential earnout of up to $50M payable in cash if specified financial targets are achieved in 2021 and 2022.
- Primerica has suspended stock buybacks for the rest of 2021 because of the acquisition, but intends to resume repurchases in 2022.