Genco Shipping & Trading targets Q1 of 2022 for new dividend strategy
Apr. 19, 2021 4:15 PM ETGenco Shipping & Trading Limited (GNK)GNKBy: Clark Schultz, SA News Editor
- Genco Shipping & Trading (NYSE:GNK) announces a new comprehensive value strategy centered on paying quarterly cash dividends to shareholders based on cash flows after debt service less a reserve for the growth of the company’s asset base, further debt reduction and general corporate purposes.
- Genco says the updated strategy is based on low leverage and an attractive dividend yield that includes a growth and deleveraging component will enable it to create significant shareholder value and be a key differentiator for Genco over the long-term.
- The company plans to use a phased in approach to further reduce its debt and refinance its current credit facilities in order to lower its cash flow breakeven levels and position it to pay a sizeable quarterly dividend across diverse market environments.
- Genco is targeting Q4 results of this year results for its anticipated first dividend under its new corporate strategy, which would be payable in Q1 of 2022.
- GNK ended the day up 7.4%.
- Read more details on Genco' new strategy.
- See GNK's dividend history.