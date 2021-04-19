K&S ADRs rise after winning U.S. antitrust approval for Morton Salt sale
Apr. 19, 2021 4:16 PM ETK+S Aktiengesellschaft (KPLUY)KPLUYBy: Joshua Fineman, SA News Editor
- K&S ADRs (OTCQX:KPLUY) climbed 1.8% after the company won U.S. antitrust approval to sell its Morton Salt business to Stone Canyon.
- The Dept. of Justice announced that Stone Canyon agreed to divest its entire evaporated salt business in order to proceed with its proposed acquisition of Morton Salt.
- “Without the divestiture, this merger likely would have led to higher prices and lower quality for consumers throughout the United States," Acting Assistant Attorney General Richard A. Powers of the Justice Department’s Antitrust Division, said in a statement. "
- K+S agreed in October to sell its Morton Salt unit to Stone Canyon.