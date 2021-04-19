American Campus Communities FFO beats by $0.03, beats on revenue
Apr. 19, 2021 4:20 PM ETAmerican Campus Communities, Inc. (ACC)ACCBy: Pranav Ghumatkar, SA News Editor
- American Campus Communities (NYSE:ACC): Q1 FFO of $0.58 beats by $0.03.
- Revenue of $232.72M (-6.7% Y/Y) beats by $16.14M.
- Same store net operating income decreased by 11% versus the first quarter prior year, as the COVID-19 impacts on the current academic year’s occupancy levels resulted in a 6.4% decrease in revenues and only a 0.5% increase in operating expenses.
- Q2 2021 Outlook: FFO will be in the range of $0.33 to $0.37 per fully diluted share and FFOM will be in the range of $0.35 to $0.38 per fully diluted share, as compared to second quarter 2020 FFO and FFOM per fully diluted share of $0.36 and $0.37, respectively.
- Press Release