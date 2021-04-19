Tenet's Executive Vice President Audrey Andrews to retire
Apr. 19, 2021 4:21 PM ETTenet Healthcare Corporation (THC)THCBy: SA News Team
- Tenet Healthcare (NYSE:THC) announces that Audrey Andrews, Executive Vice President and General Counsel, will retire from the company at the end of the year.
- Tom Arnst, who currently oversees Human Resources for all three company divisions as Executive Vice President and Chief Administrative Officer, will add the responsibility and reporting of the Tenet Enterprise legal department as General Counsel.
- Andrews, who will retire on Dec. 31, 2021, and Arnst will work during the transition, the company said.
- Previous positions held by Arnst include Chief Administrative Officer and General Counsel of Conifer Health; Chief Administrative Officer of Millennium Health, among others.
- Tenet Healthcare's subsidiary Conifer Health Solutions announced the appointment of Muthu Krishnan as chief technology officer, effective April 26, earlier in the day.