American Campus Q2 guidance tilts to soft side, sees occupancy rising in fall
Apr. 19, 2021 4:32 PM ETAmerican Campus Communities, Inc. (ACC)ACCBy: Liz Kiesche, SA News Editor
- American Campus Communities (NYSE:ACC) expects Q2 modified FFO per share of 35 cents to 38 cents, compared with the average analyst estimate of 37 cents.
- The company said it has begun to see an acceleration in weekly preleasing velocity vs. a year ago and is tracking in line with the broader industry.
- Asking rental rates for its portfolio, as a whole, remain in line or slightly above a year ago.
- ACC is "cautiously optimistic" that occupancy levels this fall will increase, but doesn't expect to return to historical occupancy levels for academic year 2021-22.
- Q1 modified FFO per share of 57 cents exceeds the average analyst estimate of 55 cents; compares with 65 cents in Q4 2020 and 70 cents in the year-ago quarter.
- Q1 revenue of $232.7M vs. $216.6M consensus and compares with $233.0M in Q4 and $249.4M in the year-ago quarter.
- Collected average of 97.3% of rent during Q1, representing total delinquency of ~$5.5M, which includes ~$0.8M in rent relief under ACC's resident hardship program.
- Q1 same-store net operating income decreased by 11.0% Y/Y as the COVID-19 impacts on the current academic year's occupancy levels resulted in a 6.4% decrease in revenue and only a 0.5% increase in operating expenses.
- Conference call at 10:00 AM ET.
