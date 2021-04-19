United Airlines EPS misses by $0.45, misses on revenue
Apr. 19, 2021
- United Airlines (NASDAQ:UAL): Q1 Non-GAAP EPS of -$7.50 misses by $0.45; GAAP EPS of -$4.29 beats by $0.71.
- Revenue of $3.22B (-59.6% Y/Y) misses by $30M.
-
Second-Quarter 2021 Outlook
- Based on current trends, the company expects second quarter 2021 Total Revenue Per Available Seat Mile (TRASM) to be down approximately 20% versus the second quarter 2019.
- Expects second quarter 2021 capacity to be down around 45% versus the second quarter 2019.
- Expects second quarter operating expenses excluding special charges to be down approximately 32% versus the second quarter 2019, with second quarter 2021 fuel price per gallon estimated to be approximately $1.83.
- Expects second quarter 2021 adjusted EBITDA margin of around (20%).
- Shares -0.3%.
