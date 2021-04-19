SpartanNash names new strategy chief
- In the spree of management change, SpartanNash (NASDAQ:SPTN) announces the appointment of Masiar Tayebi as the company's new executive vice president and chief strategy officer, effective Monday.
- Prior to joining SpartanNash, Tayebi has served as a global head of corporate strategy and business development at Whirlpool and chief operating officer of its most recent acquisition, Yummly. Previously, Tayebi served as an executive director at UBS from 2007 to 2014.
- Company statement, "As EVP and Chief Strategy Officer, Mr. Tayebi will be responsible for the development and execution of corporate strategy initiatives to drive growth and improve business performance. Tayebi will report to SpartanNash’s President and CEO Tony Sarsam."
