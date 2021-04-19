Turquoise Hill's Q1 production ramps higher; project talks continue
Apr. 19, 2021 5:25 PM ETTurquoise Hill Resources Ltd. (TRQ)TRQBy: Carl Surran, SA News Editor8 Comments
- Turquoise Hill Resources (NYSE:TRQ) reports sharply higher Q1 production for its Oyu Tolgoi mine in Mongolia. with copper output jumping 29% Y/Y and 9% Q/Q to 45,449 metric tons, and gold output surging 457% Y/Y and 66% Q/Q to 145,656 oz.
- The mining of Phase 4b and Phase 6b moved deeper into the higher grade ore zone, resulting in a planned increase in head grades, the company says.
- The company says the mine had partially resumed shipments to China after declaring force majeure on some Chinese contracts last month due to COVID-19 curbs.
- Turquoise Hill says it remains committed to its presence in Mongolia and has continued discussions with Rio Tinto and the Mongolian government about outstanding issues regarding the Oyu Tolgoi underground project.
- The company says Oyu Tolgoi is progressing as planned in relation to the technical criteria to start the undercut, while regulatory approvals by the government are pending.
- Turquoise shares recently rallied to a 52-week high after reaching an agreement with Rio Tinto on an updated funding plan to smooth the way for the project's next phase of development.