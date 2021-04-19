Valvoline rallies to another record after Jefferies upgrades
Apr. 19, 2021 11:42 AM ETValvoline Inc. (VVV)VVVBy: Carl Surran, SA News Editor
- Valvoline (VVV +4.2%) jumps to a new record high after Jefferies upgrades shares to Buy from Hold and raises its price target to a Street high $40, up from $25, with $65 on the horizon within three years.
- "A resurgent U.S. consumer, ongoing industry consolidation and elevated peer multiples should help Valvoline outperform over the next 12-18 months," Jefferies analyst Laurence Alexander writes, also believing the company could add another $1-$1.50 in EPS by 2025 on continued growth and share buybacks.
- Valvoline offers investors "a rather low-risk potential for a 20% total return over the coming year," Michael Fitzsimmons writes in a bullish analysis published on Seeking Alpha.