Corteva upped to Buy at Loop on ag's fundamentals, improved visibility

Apr. 19, 2021 1:12 PM ETCorteva, Inc. (CTVA)CTVABy: Carl Surran, SA News Editor
  • Corteva (CTVA +0.1%) trades flat despite winning an upgrade to Buy from Hold with a $54 price target, raised from $30, at Loop Capital, which says the move reflects the agricultural industry's "fundamental inflection and improving visibility."
  • Among the "multitude of positives" Loop's Christopher Kapsch lists regarding Corteva's prospects: a pronounced updraft in global agricultural economic fundamentals; numerous global factors that are likely to continue supporting favorable industry trends, such as a weaker dollar; strong export demand, especially from China; a greater than expected adoption trajectory for the company's advanced Enlist trait; and prospects for better execution, or at least the likelihood that substantial productivity efforts will begin to show up more noticeably in Corteva's bottom line.
  • As Corteva successfully migrates its portfolio towards "trait independence," and thus drives a royalty cost/benefit inversion, Kapsch expects upside to both the company's estimates and the stock's valuation.
  • Earlier this year, J.P. Morgan upgraded Corteva to Overweight from Neutral, expecting the company will grow EBITDA at a ~15% average annual rate over the next two years.
