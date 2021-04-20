Biogen/Eisai's lecanemab shows mixed results in mid-stage Alzheimer's Disease study

  • Biogen (NASDAQ:BIIB) and Eisai (OTCPK:ESALF) announce results from Phase 2b trial in Alzheimer's Disease (AD) in peer-reviewed journal Alzheimer's Research and Therapy.
  • The manuscript describes results from Study 201, a Phase 2b proof-of-concept clinical trial that explored the impact of treatment with lecanemab (BAN2401) on reducing brain amyloid beta (Aβ) and clinical decline.
  • Background: BAN2401-G000-201 aimed to establish the effective dose 90% (ED90). A total of 854 randomized subjects were treated (lecanemab, 609; placebo, 245).
  • Results: At 12 months, the 10-mg/kg biweekly ED90 dose showed a 64% probability to be better than placebo by 25% on Alzheimer’s Disease Composite Score (ADCOMS), which missed the 80% threshold for the primary outcome.
  • Outcome of key secondary endpoints are as follows. At 18 months, 10-mg/kg biweekly lecanemab reduced brain amyloid (−0.306 SUVr units) while showing a drug-placebo difference in favor of active treatment by 27% and 30% on ADCOMS, 56% and 47% on ADAS-Cog14, and 33% and 26% on CDR-SB versus placebo.
  • CSF biomarkers were supportive of a treatment effect and lecanemab was well-tolerated.
  • Conclusion: BAN2401 did not meet the 12-month primary endpoint. However, pre-specified 18-month analysis showed reduction in brain amyloid accompanied by a consistent reduction of clinical decline across several clinical and biomarker endpoints, which the Phase 3 Clarity AD trial aims to confirm.
  • An 18-month Phase 3 Clarity AD study in early AD is underway.
