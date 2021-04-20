European shares slide; U.K. jobless rate drops to 4.9%

Apr. 20, 2021 4:16 AM ETBy: Mamta Mayani, SA News Editor1 Comment
  • London -0.42%. Britain's unemployment rate fell to 4.9% in the December-to-February period vs. 5.0% expected, prior 5.0%.
  • February employment change -73k vs -145k expected, prior -147k
  • March jobless claims change 10.1k vs 67.3k prior (revised). Claimant count rate 7.3% in-line with prior (revised).
  • Finance minister Rishi Sunak in March extended his furlough scheme until the end of September although employers will have to start contributing towards some of its costs from July.
  • Without the scheme, the jobless rate would be far higher - a year ago, Britain's budget forecasters said it could hit 10%.
  • Germany -0.23%. March PPI +0.9% M/M vs +0.6% expected, prior +0.7%.
  • PPI +3.7% Y/Y vs +3.3% expected, prior +1.9%.
  • France -0.66%.
  • Shares of European tobacco companies - British American Tobacco, Imperial Brands and Swedish Match fell after a report that the Biden administration is considering a requirement for reduced nicotine content in all cigarettes sold in the U.S.
  • European futures fall. FTSE -0.50%; CAC -0.72%; DAX -0.28% and EURO STOXX -0.40%.
