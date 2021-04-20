Ra Medical provides enrollment update for atherectomy clinical trial
Apr. 20, 2021 6:28 AM ETRa Medical Systems, Inc. (RMED)RMEDBy: Mamta Mayani, SA News Editor
- Ra Medical Systems (NYSEMKT:RMED) announces an increase in enrollment in its clinical trial to evaluate the safety and effectiveness of the DABRA excimer laser system as an atherectomy device for the treatment of peripheral arterial disease (PAD).
- A total of 42 subjects have been enrolled as of April 19, 2021.
- The open-label pivotal atherectomy clinical trial can enroll up to 100 subjects with symptoms of PAD at up to 10 sites.
- Outcome measures include safety, acute technical success and clinical success.
- The trial’s primary efficacy endpoint is the mean reduction in percent diameter stenosis in primary lesion as measured by angiography immediately following treatment with DABRA and before any adjunctive treatment.
- Safety and clinical success endpoints are major adverse events at 30 days post-procedure and incidence of primary target lesion revascularization at six months post-procedure.
- RMED shares up 3% premarket.