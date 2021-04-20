Dow Jones, Nasdaq waver amid earnings deluge; 'Doge Day' in the cryptosphere
Apr. 20, 2021
By: Yoel Minkoff, SA News Editor
- Stock index futures are wobbling once again, all down 0.4%, ahead of a big day of earnings from several blue-chip companies. The reports and the outlooks will determine whether recent stock valuations are justified and could provide a forecast of what things will look like for the rest of the year. "The only risk is that expectations across the board are so high, they are going to be very difficult to meet," explained Seema Shah, chief strategist at Principal Global Investors. "We are getting into territory - both with earnings and economic data - where it will be very difficult to have positive surprises."
- Who is reporting today? Johnson & Johnson is up this morning, and it will likely provide more clarity into its paused vaccine rollout, while defense spending will be in analyzed following results from Lockheed Martin. Other data will provide clues about how the pandemic is still shaping demand. Shares of Procter & Gamble and Netflix have soared over the past year due to the necessity of home care/cleaning products, as well as stay-at-home entertainment, but we'll see if those trends continued as the companies publish their results.
- Who already reported? The big banks announced bumper results last week and investors got some more marks on Monday. Coca-Cola rose after an organic sales beat, while Harley-Davidson climbed nearly 10% after topping expectations and a guidance lift. After the bell, United Airlines slipped 2% on a fifth consecutive quarterly loss, while IBM rose 3% after returning to revenue growth via cloud strength.
- Also on tap for today: It's 4/20. While there was some pot news - the U.S. House approved a cannabis banking bill - Dogecoin (DOGE-USD) fans are attempting to turn the celebrations into "Doge Day." Supporters are hoping to see the crypto hit $1, just one week after it was valued at just $0.09 (it has been valued at a half a cent for most of its seven-year history). The coin, which started as a meme currency, already hit some milestones that didn't seem possible, and at $0.40, its market value has already topped $50B. That makes Dogecoin larger than even some blue-chip companies, which are set to report earnings this week.
