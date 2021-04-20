Axos Financial to acquire E*TRADE Advisor Services
Apr. 20, 2021
- Axos Financial's (NYSE:AX) subsidiary inks an agreement to acquire certain assets and liabilities of E*TRADE Advisor Services, the registered investment advisor custody business Morgan Stanley acquired in its acquisition of E*TRADE Financial Corporation in 2020.
- Axos will fund the $55.0M cash purchase price with existing capital at Axos Financial.
- The deal is expected to close in Q3'21.
- "..The $1.2B of client cash deposits adds another potential source of low-cost funding and optionality for Axos Bank. Assuming minimal cost and revenue synergies, we expect the acquisition to be 5% accretive to our fiscal 2023 earnings per share, with a tangible book value earn-back of approximately three years.” says Gregory Garrabrants, President and CEO of Axos Financial.
