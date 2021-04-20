FDA puts clinical hold on KalVista Pharma's mid-stage KVD824 trial
Apr. 20, 2021 6:48 AM ETKalVista Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (KALV)KALVBy: Mamta Mayani, SA News Editor
- The FDA has notified KalVista Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:KALV) that it has placed a clinical hold on the proposed Phase 2 clinical trial of KVD824.
- An Investigational New Drug Application was submitted earlier for a Phase 2 trial to evaluate KVD824 as a potential prophylactic treatment for the prevention of hereditary angioedema (HAE) attacks.
- The FDA letter requests further information and analysis related to certain preclinical studies of KVD824 to support the planned Phase 2 trial.
- Refinements were also proposed to the intended KVD824 Phase 2 study protocol.
- No new studies were requested nor was it suggested that new data be generated to initiate the Phase 2 trial.
- KalVista will continue to work closely with FDA on the overall development of KVD824 and will provide further updates as appropriate.