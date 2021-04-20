Lilly, Incyte's second baricitinib study shows improvement in hair regrowth in alopecia areata patients
- Eli Lilly (NYSE:LLY) and Incyte (NASDAQ:INCY) announce results from a second Phase 3 trial (BRAVE-AA1) evaluating the efficacy and safety of once-daily baricitinib 2-mg and 4-mg in adults with severe alopecia areata (AA).
- The data are consistent with findings from the first Phase 3 clinical trial, BRAVE-AA2, top-lined earlier this year.
- Results of BRAVE-AA1 showed that at Week 36, the proportion of patients reaching 80% or more scalp hair coverage was achieved by 35% (p≤0.001) of patients treated with baricitinib 4-mg/day, 22% (p≤0.001) of patients treated with baricitinib 2-mg/day and 5% of patients in the placebo group, meeting the primary endpoint.
- BRAVE-AA2 showed that at Week 36 primary endpoint was achieved by 33% of patients treated with baricitinib 4-mg/day, 17% of patients treated with baricitinib 2-mg/day and 3% in the placebo group.
- The most common adverse events in both studies included upper respiratory tract infections, headache and acne. No deaths or venous thromboembolic events were reported.
- The safety profile of baricitinib in the two studies was consistent with its known safety profile in patients with rheumatoid arthritis and atopic dermatitis.
- Based on these results, Lilly plans to submit a supplemental New Drug Application (sNDA) to the FDA for baricitinib in AA in H2, followed by submissions to other global regulatory agencies.