BWX Technologies nabs $2.2B contracts from U.S. Navy for naval nuclear reactor components & fuel
Apr. 20, 2021 7:15 AM ETBWX Technologies, Inc. (BWXT)
- BWX Technologies (NYSE:BWXT) announces that it has received ~$2.2B , including future-year options contract award from the U.S. Naval Nuclear Propulsion Program for the manufacture of naval nuclear reactor components and fuel.
- The initial contracts has been awarded in the 1Q 2021 and will constitute ~ half of the $2.2B, further the contract options are subject to annual Congressional appropriations and constitute the remainder of the total value.
- Under the contract, Columbia and Virginia-class naval nuclear reactor component manufacturing and material procurement activities will be performed at BWXT Nuclear Operations Group locations in Lynchburg, Virginia; Barberton and Euclid, Ohio; and Mount Vernon, Indiana over an 8-year period beginning in 2021, including future year options, valued at ~$1.8B.
- The balance contract work of manufacture and delivery of fuel and support activities for the U.S. Naval Nuclear Propulsion Program, as well as development work for future Naval Reactors programs – will be performed by Nuclear Fuel Services in Erwin, Tennessee.