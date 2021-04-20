Procter & Gamble maintains profit guidance, boosts buyback firepower
Apr. 20, 2021 7:15 AM ETThe Procter & Gamble Company (PG)PGBy: Clark Schultz, SA News Editor11 Comments
- Procter & Gamble (NYSE:PG) reports organic sales rose 4.0% in Q1 to top the consensus mark of +3.7%.
- Organic sales were up 7.0% for the Beauty segment and 7.0% for the Fabric Care and Home Care Center segment, while the Baby and Family segment saw a 1.0% drop during the quarter.
- Adjusted gross margin came in at 50.7% of sales vs. 50.9% consensus and operating margin was 20.9% of sales vs. 21.6% consensus.
- Operating cash flow was $4.1B for the quarter. Free cash flow productivity was 106%. P&G returned $5B of cash to shareholders via $2B of dividend payments and $3B of common stock repurchases.
- Looking ahead, P&G sees organic sales growing 5% to 6% in FY21 and core EPS growth of +8% to +10% vs. +10.9% consensus. P&G expects to pay more than $8B in dividends in FY21. The company also increases its outlook for buybacks from up to $10B to approximately $11B for the fiscal year. Combined, P&G now plans to return about $19N of cash to shareowners in this fiscal year.
- Shares of Procter & Gamble are up 0.07% premarket to $136.70 after the earnings topper.