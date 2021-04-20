Procter & Gamble maintains profit guidance, boosts buyback firepower

  • Procter & Gamble (NYSE:PG) reports organic sales rose 4.0% in Q1 to top the consensus mark of +3.7%.
  • Organic sales were up 7.0% for the Beauty segment and 7.0% for the Fabric Care and Home Care Center segment, while the Baby and Family segment saw a 1.0% drop during the quarter.
  • Adjusted gross margin came in at 50.7% of sales vs. 50.9% consensus and operating margin was 20.9% of sales vs. 21.6% consensus.
  • Operating cash flow was $4.1B for the quarter. Free cash flow productivity was 106%. P&G returned $5B of cash to shareholders via $2B of dividend payments and $3B of common stock repurchases.
  • Looking ahead, P&G sees organic sales growing 5% to 6% in FY21 and core EPS growth of +8% to +10% vs. +10.9% consensus. P&G expects to pay more than $8B in dividends in FY21. The company also increases its outlook for buybacks from up to $10B to approximately $11B for the fiscal year. Combined, P&G now plans to return about $19N of cash to shareowners in this fiscal year.
  • Shares of Procter & Gamble are up 0.07% premarket to $136.70 after the earnings topper.
To ensure this doesn’t happen in the future, please enable Javascript and cookies in your browser.
Is this happening to you frequently? Please report it on our feedback forum.
If you have an ad-blocker enabled you may be blocked from proceeding. Please disable your ad-blocker and refresh.