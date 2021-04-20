Alamos Gold files $1B investment treaty claim against Turkey
Apr. 20, 2021
- Alamos Gold (NYSE:AGI) says its Netherlands subsidiaries will file an investment treaty claim exceeding $1B against Turkey's government for expropriation and unfair and inequitable treatment regarding the company's Turkish gold mining project.
- The government failed to grant a routine renewal of the company's mining licenses in 2019 for the construction of the Kirazli Gold Mine, and Alamos says the government has not provided a reason for the non-renewal of licenses or a timeline for renewal of its licenses.
- As a result, Alamos and the subsidiaries expect to incur a $215M after-tax impairment charge in Q2, reflecting the entire net carrying value of the Turkish assets.
- Alamos is "valued at a very reasonable ~$318 per reserve ounce, and has one of the best organic growth profiles among its peers," Taylor Dart writes in a neutral analysis published recently on Seeking Alpha.