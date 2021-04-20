Binance hires former U.S. Comptroller Brian Brooks as CEO
Apr. 20, 2021 7:26 AM ETBinance Coin USD (BNB-USD), COINCOIN, BNB-USDBy: Stephen Alpher, SA News Editor
- via WSJ
- During his time as Comptroller of the Currency during the Trump administration, Brian Brooks had the nickname "CryptoController," reflecting his friendliness towards the industry (he may have been the only one in that adminstration with that attitude).
- Prior to joining OCC, Brooks had been chief legal officer with Coinbase (NASDAQ:COIN).
- Initially founded in China (but no longer based there), Binance is the globe's largest cryptocurrency exchange, but Americans are currently blocked from using the service. It did launch a U.S. affiliate in 2019 - Binance.US - but says it's a totally separate company.
- To say that Binance Coin (BNB-USD) has been one of the hotter cryptocurrencies over the past year would be an understatement. Best to put down your coffee before looking at a chart.