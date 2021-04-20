Greenwood teams up with Mastercard for debit card offering
Apr. 20, 2021 7:29 AM ETMastercard Incorporated (MA)MABy: Liz Kiesche, SA News Editor4 Comments
- Greenwood, the digital banking platform for Black and Latino individuals and business owners, chooses Mastercard (NYSE:MA) as the network for its first debit card.
- Greenwood and Mastercard said the Enhanced Mastercard debit program will provide all members financial management services and protections, such as ID Theft Protection providing credit monitoring and transaction alerts, emergency card replacement, Mastercard Airport Concierge, as well as access to exclusive Priceless offers and experiences.
- In March, Greenwood announced that six of the seven largest U.S. banks were supporting the digital bank platform in a financing round, as well as Mastercard, Visa, SoftBank Group's SB Opportunity Fund, and Lightspeed Venture Partners.
- Greenwood says it now has a waitlist of more than 550,000 community members since announcing its formation in October 2020. It plans to launch its first products this summer.