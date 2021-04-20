Advance Auto Parts sees 22 to 24% growth in comps ahead of virtual strategy presentation today
Apr. 20, 2021 7:30 AM ETAdvance Auto Parts, Inc. (AAP)AAPBy: Khyathi Dalal, SA News Editor1 Comment
- Advance Auto Parts (NYSE:AAP) trades 1.3% higher premarket after it estimates comparable store sales growth to range from 22 to 24%; on a two-year stack basis, it is seen ranging between 13-15%.
- Adj. operating income margin rate is expected to be between 8.5 and 8.7%; GAAP operating income margin rate expected to range from 7 to 7.2%.
Note: Above based on actual results through Mar. 27, 2021 and current estimates for the balance of Q1.
- Also, the company has returned ~$170M through the repurchase of ~1.1M shares, quarter to date through April 19, 2021.
- "We continue to see strong demand from both DIY omnichannel and professional customers, with robust sales growth to start 2021. Without question, the current external environment is benefiting our industry. This includes a positive impact from government stimulus, favorable weather and a gradual recovery in miles driven as the economy reopens," president & CEO Tom Greco commented.
- Virtual strategy presentation scheduled for today at 10 am ET.