Stantec nabs $60M contract from NAVFAC Mid-Atlantic for large waterfront project support
Apr. 20, 2021 7:31 AM ETStantec Inc. (STN)STNBy: Meghavi Singh, SA News Editor
- The US Navy’s Naval Facilities Engineering Command (NAVFAC) Mid-Atlantic has picked global design firm, Stantec (NYSE:STN) to lead multidiscipline architect‐engineer services as part of a five-year, $60M indefinite delivery/indefinite quantity (IDIQ) contract.
- Under the contract, Stantec will support the planning, design, construction, and renovation of large waterfront projects within NAVFAC Mid-Atlantic’s North area of responsibility, including work at the Portsmouth Naval Shipyard (PNSY) in Kittery, Maine.
- The scope of work under the IDIQ will include structural, civil, mechanical, electrical, architectural, planning, environmental, cost estimating, and geotechnical services and primarily focus on Naval facilities in Maine, New Hampshire, Massachusetts, Rhode Island, Connecticut, New York, Pennsylvania, and Delaware, with the potential to include NAVFAC Mid-Atlantic’s other AORs as needed.
- Stantec is currently delivering on its previous IDIQ contract with NAVFAC Mid-Atlantic, which recently received a $30M supplement in contracting capacity, resulting in a total contracting capacity of $90M.