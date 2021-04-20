Ionis begins pivotal study for ION373 in rare congenital disorder
Apr. 20, 2021 7:32 AM ETIonis Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (IONS)IONSBy: Dulan Lokuwithana, SA News Editor12 Comments
- Ionis Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:IONS) announced the initiation of the pivotal Phase 2/3 study for ION373 in patients with Alexander disease, a rare and generally fatal neurological disorder. The company fully owns the rights for ION373.
- Caused by a genetic mutation, Alexander disease leads to overproduction and toxic accumulation of glial fibrillary acidic protein (GFAP) in the brain. ION373, an investigational antisense medicine, acts by reducing the level of GFAP.
- The multi-center, double-blind, placebo-controlled study will involve 58 patients with Alexander disease.
- ION373 has won the rare pediatric disease designation from the FDA and the orphan drug status from the European Medicines Agency (“EMA”).
- In September, Ionis announced that the FDA designated the Orphan Drug status to ION373 for the treatment of Alexander disease.