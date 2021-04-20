Pacira Biosciences invests in Spine BioPharma

  • Pacira BioSciences (NASDAQ:PCRX) announces a $3.0M investment in Spine BioPharma in the form of a convertible note.
  • The investment will support the advancement of Spine BioPharma's lead candidate, Remedisc.
  • Remedisc is a 7-amino acid chain peptide that binds to and induces down regulation of transforming growth factor, beta 1 (TGFβ1), which is often highly expressed in the degenerated discs of patients with lower back pain.
  • The company will also make an additional $7.0M investment upon Spine BioPharma to achieve certain prespecified milestones.
