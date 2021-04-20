Velodyne Lidar stock slips as BofA emerges bearish on non-auto contract wins
Apr. 20, 2021 7:58 AM ETVelodyne Lidar, Inc. (VLDR)VLDR, LAZR, TOSBFBy: Brandy Betz, SA News Editor4 Comments
- BofA initiates coverage of the U.S. lidar suppliers with Velodyne Lidar (NASDAQ:VLDR) rated at Underperform and Luminar Technologies (NASDAQ:LAZR) at Neutral.
- Aileen Smith says the firm's ratings are "based on the view that lidar is still in a nascent stage of innovation/adoption."
- The analyst says the lidar sensor companies are "uniquely levered to the industry mega-trend of vehicle autonomy, which should translate into outsized unit, revenue, and earnings growth for these companies over our forecast period versus other automotive players. "
- But Smith notes that lidar will be one of several sensor solutions for ADAS/AV capabilities, the price/cost will need to come down to increase penetration, and competition in the lidar sensor space is "incredibly fierce."
- On the ratings front, BofA thinks that Velodyne is lagging Luminar in multi-year contracts for automotive/ADAS/AV series production. Velodyne's growing contracts are in areas outside of the auto space, which concerns the firm.
- Luminar is viewed as the "emerging leader in next-generation, commercial " lidar that is uniquely levered to autonomous vehicles. But production won't start until the end of next year, providing limited proof points at this time and keeping BofA on the sidelines.
- VLDR shares are down 2.2% pre-makret and Luminar is down about 0.6%.
- Related: Today, Velodyne announced a supplier agreement with Gatik, provider of autonomous short-haul vehicles.