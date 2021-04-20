ThredUp gains as bull ratings pour in from Wall Street
Apr. 20, 2021 8:05 AM ETThredUp Inc. (TDUP)TDUPBy: Clark Schultz, SA News Editor1 Comment
- ThredUp (NASDAQ:TDUP) is on watch as analyst coverage begins on the online thrift store following a post-IPO quiet period.
- Firms lining up positive ratings on ThredUp include William Blair (Outperform), Telsey Adivsory Group (Outperform, $20 price target), Goldman Sachs (Buy), Wells Fargo (Buy, $22 PT), Piper Sandler (Overweight, $20 PT), KeyBanc (Overweight, $22 PT) and Barclays (Overweight, $19 PT).
- Barclays summary on TDUP :"The Key Takeaway:TDUP is a leading mass-market player in the rapidly growing apparel and accessories resale e-commerce space. Its business model built around proprietary logistics infrastructure and razor-thin contribution profit per item reminds us of Amazon in the early days, when heavy upfront investments assured high customer service levels and retention. The company is a direct play on the societal shift towards sustainable fashion; estimates show the resale TAM increasing 5x from 2019 to 2024, outpacing traditional apparel e-commerce. TDUP is also a nice re-opening play and should see accelerating growth in2021. At ~6x our 2022E revenue vs. POSH and REAL at ~7x and ~3x, respectively, we view the risk/reward as favorable and initiate at OW."
- Telsey's summary on TDUP: "In our view, the company's founder-led, proprietary platform has built a logistical competitive moat in the large and fastest growing segment of apparel retailing, the resale market, which is supported by powerful secular consumer trends including an increased focus on sustainability. thredUP's online platform provides a seamless resale shopping experience in what still remains a highly fragmented marketplace, making it easy to unlock value while cleaning out a closet or to purchase a quality branded resale product at a compelling price. We see the company's marketplace model as highly scalable, with the potential to generate leverage and margin expansion."
- Morgan Stanley is more cautious on ThredUP than its peers, initiating the retailer with an Equal-weight rating and price target of $16.
- Shares of ThredUp are up 1.57% premarket to $15.50. TDUP made Seeking Alpha's Catalyst Watch this week on the expectation for some extra volatility.