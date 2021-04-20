CRSP, FSR, KSU and XXII among notable premarket gainers
- Kansas City Southern (NYSE:KSU) +16% on $34B bid from Canadian National.
- Liquid Media Group Ltd. (NASDAQ:YVR) +13% on introduction of its NFT Platform.
- Obalon Therapeutics (NASDAQ:OBLN) +11%.
- 22nd Century Group (NYSEMKT:XXII) +10%.
- 9 Meters Biopharma (NASDAQ:NMTR) +8%.
- Fisker (NYSE:FSR) +7% as BAC begins coverage with a Buy rating.
- CRISPR Therapeutics AG (NASDAQ:CRSP) +7% after amending CTX001 development agreement with Vertex.
- Can-Fite BioPharma Ltd. (NYSEMKT:CANF) +7% as the company initiated a series of preclinical studies required by regulators.
- Gulf Island Fabrication (NASDAQ:GIFI) +5% on sale of shipyard division assets.