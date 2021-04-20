Lineage shares rise after signing license and development agreement with Immunomic

  • Lineage Cell Therapeutics (NYSEMKT:LCTX) inks worldwide license and development collaboration agreement with Immunomic Therapeutics to develop a treatment for glioblastoma multiforme (GBM), a devastating brain cancer that typically results in death in the first 15 months after diagnosis.
  • Lineage Cell shares up more than 7% premarket.
  • The agreement will generate a novel product candidate derived from Lineage’s VAC allogeneic cancer immunotherapy platform and targeting a proprietary Tumor Associated Antigen (TAA) construct provided by ITI, for the treatment of GBM.
  • Under the terms of the agreement, Lineage will be entitled to upfront payments totaling $2M anticipated in the first year and up to $67M in development and commercial milestones across multiple indications and territories.
  • Lineage also will be eligible to receive royalties up to 10% on net sales of future products.
To ensure this doesn’t happen in the future, please enable Javascript and cookies in your browser.
Is this happening to you frequently? Please report it on our feedback forum.
If you have an ad-blocker enabled you may be blocked from proceeding. Please disable your ad-blocker and refresh.