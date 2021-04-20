Lineage shares rise after signing license and development agreement with Immunomic
- Lineage Cell Therapeutics (NYSEMKT:LCTX) inks worldwide license and development collaboration agreement with Immunomic Therapeutics to develop a treatment for glioblastoma multiforme (GBM), a devastating brain cancer that typically results in death in the first 15 months after diagnosis.
- Lineage Cell shares up more than 7% premarket.
- The agreement will generate a novel product candidate derived from Lineage’s VAC allogeneic cancer immunotherapy platform and targeting a proprietary Tumor Associated Antigen (TAA) construct provided by ITI, for the treatment of GBM.
- Under the terms of the agreement, Lineage will be entitled to upfront payments totaling $2M anticipated in the first year and up to $67M in development and commercial milestones across multiple indications and territories.
- Lineage also will be eligible to receive royalties up to 10% on net sales of future products.