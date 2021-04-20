Parsons taps COO Smith as new CEO, with Harrington set to retire

Apr. 20, 2021 8:37 AM ETParsons Corporation (PSN)PSNBy: Carl Surran, SA News Editor1 Comment
  • Parsons (NYSE:PSN) names Carey Smith as its new CEO, effective July 1, succeeding Chuck Harrington, who is retiring after 9 years with the company, including the past 13 as CEO.
  • Smith joined Parsons in 2016 as president of the Federal Solutions business and was promoted to COO in 2018.
  • Previously, she was president of the defense and space business unit at Honeywell, and held several positions at Lockheed Martin.
  • Harrington will continue to serve on the company's board as executive chairman upon his retirement.
  • Parsons delivered a strong set of medium-term targets at its recent inaugural investor day, Opal Investment Research writes in a bullish analysis posted recently on Seeking Alpha.
To ensure this doesn’t happen in the future, please enable Javascript and cookies in your browser.
Is this happening to you frequently? Please report it on our feedback forum.
If you have an ad-blocker enabled you may be blocked from proceeding. Please disable your ad-blocker and refresh.