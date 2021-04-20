Parsons taps COO Smith as new CEO, with Harrington set to retire
Apr. 20, 2021 8:37 AM ETParsons Corporation (PSN)PSNBy: Carl Surran, SA News Editor1 Comment
- Parsons (NYSE:PSN) names Carey Smith as its new CEO, effective July 1, succeeding Chuck Harrington, who is retiring after 9 years with the company, including the past 13 as CEO.
- Smith joined Parsons in 2016 as president of the Federal Solutions business and was promoted to COO in 2018.
- Previously, she was president of the defense and space business unit at Honeywell, and held several positions at Lockheed Martin.
- Harrington will continue to serve on the company's board as executive chairman upon his retirement.
- Parsons delivered a strong set of medium-term targets at its recent inaugural investor day, Opal Investment Research writes in a bullish analysis posted recently on Seeking Alpha.