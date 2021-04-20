GreenBox POS appoints new CFO
Apr. 20, 2021
- GreenBox POS (NASDAQ:GBOX) appoints Ben Chung as its new CFO and Bryan Rowland as Head of Risk Management.
- Mr. Chung brings more than 22 years of experience in the public accounting arena, as well as invaluable financial industry exposure. He has extensive experience in auditing for both private and public companies, SEC reporting and due diligence transactions including post-merger integration.
- Mr. Rowland has an extensive background of 18 years in fraud protection, risk management and compliance leadership across a host of industries including e-commerce, payfac and financial services.
- Shares trade +1.4% pre-market