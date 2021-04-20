Dave & Buster’s shares up on guiding Q1 revenue above consensus
Apr. 20, 2021 8:53 AM ETDave & Buster's Entertainment, Inc. (PLAY)PLAYBy: Niloofer Shaikh, SA News Editor2 Comments
- Dave & Buster's Entertainment (NASDAQ:PLAY) +2.6% premarket, began the first quarter with 107 open stores or ~76% of its total store base and reopened 138 stores or ~98% of store base as of April 18.
- On the basis of QTD sales of ~$228M and comparable sales of ~38%, the company now expects Q1 sales to be between ~$252M-$257M vs. consensus of $217.27M,
- Chief Executive Officer Brian Jenkins said, “We have been very pleased with our recently reopened stores in New York and California, which have produced some of our strongest early sales recoveries to date. Their performance, in tandem with economic stimulus, expanding vaccines and a favorable Easter and spring break shift, has accelerated sales recovery trends across our entire store base.”
- Q1 results will be out in early June 2021.