Nike lower after Citi heads to the sidelines due to near-term headwinds
Apr. 20, 2021 8:54 AM ETNIKE, Inc. (NKE)NKEBy: Clark Schultz, SA News Editor5 Comments
- Citi downgrades Nike (NYSE:NKE) to a Neutral rating from Buy.
- Analyst Paul Lejuez: "While we believe in NKE's long-term growth and margin expansion story, we see near-term pressure on sales/margin due to a slowdown in demand in China related to the Xinjiang cotton issue. Additionally, we believe a big step up in SG&A investments in F22 will drive lower margins relative to consensus. While we expect these pressures to be near-term in nature, we believe NKE is one of the few companies in our coverage that is facing potential pressures (as most others are likely to see sales/EPS upside over the next 12 months)."
- Citi also warns that Nike's Chinese wholesale accounts may be feeling an impact and sees higher markdowns as a risk. EBIT margin is seen as coming in lower than consensus for FY22. In summary, the firm sees a crowded trade and better recovery plays for investors to consider.
- Shares of Nike are down 1.75% in premarket action to $130.25.
- Last week, Stifel said it thinks Nike will easily outlive the China boycott issue.