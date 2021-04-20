Sixth Wave Innovations acquisition of Geolithic
Apr. 20, 2021
- Sixth Wave Innovations (OTCQB:ATURF) amends option agreement with TriLateral Energy and the acquisition of 100% of the outstanding common shares of Geolithic.
- The option agreement originally called for a series of three payments to be made by Sixth Wave to TriLateral, totalling $300,000.
- To date, the company has made the 1st payment in the amount of $75,000 and a payment in the amount of $10,000 against the 2nd payment.
- Remaining balances owing, in the amount of $215,000, have been settled by way of the issue of 800,000 common shares of the company.
- Geolithic was established in January of 2017 as a joint venture between TriLateral and Sixth Wave to exploit the latter's technology for the extraction of lithium from geothermal brines located primarily in the Salton Sea area of California.
- Shares +2.9% pre-market
