Sixth Wave Innovations acquisition of Geolithic

  • Sixth Wave Innovations (OTCQB:ATURF) amends option agreement with TriLateral Energy and the acquisition of 100% of the outstanding common shares of Geolithic.
  • The option agreement originally called for a series of three payments to be made by Sixth Wave to TriLateral, totalling $300,000.
  • To date, the company has made the 1st payment in the amount of $75,000 and a payment in the amount of $10,000 against the 2nd payment.
  • Remaining balances owing, in the amount of $215,000, have been settled by way of the issue of 800,000 common shares of the company.
  • Geolithic was established in January of 2017 as a joint venture between TriLateral and Sixth Wave to exploit the latter's technology for the extraction of lithium from geothermal brines located primarily in the Salton Sea area of California.
  • Shares +2.9% pre-market
