Fifth Third Q1 earnings show strong commercial banking, low net charge-offs
Apr. 20, 2021 9:02 AM ETFifth Third Bancorp (FITB)FITBBy: Liz Kiesche, SA News Editor1 Comment
- Fifth Third Bancorp (NASDAQ:FITB) Q1 earnings reflect "record commercial banking revenue, continued momentum generating household growth, a strong underlying net interest margin, and historically low net charge-offs with improvements in both commercial and consumer portfolios," said Chairman and CEO Greg D. Carmichael.
- With the improvement in credit quality and macroeconomic outlook, the bank recorded a provision for credit loss benefit of $173M up from the benefit of $13M in Q4 2020 and vs. expense of $640M in Q1 2020.
- Q1 EPS of 93 cents beats the average analyst estimate of 70 cents; compares with 78 cents in the prior quarter and 4 cents in the year-ago quarter.
- Q1 net interest income ("FTE") of $1.18B compares with $1.19B in Q4 2020 and $1.23B in Q1 2020.
- Q1 noninterest income of $749M vs. $787M in Q4 and $671M in the year-ago quarter.
- Average portfolio loans and leases of $109.0B slips from $1.09.4B in Q4 2020; average deposits of $158.9B rises from $158.6B in Q4 2020.
- Q1 net charge-off ratio of 0.27% falls from 0.43% in Q4 2020 and 0.44% in Q1 2020.
- For the year, FITB expects average loans and leases to be stable to up slightly, net interest income down ~1%, noninterest income up 4%-5%, noninterest expense up ~1%, net charge-off ratio of 30-40 basis points, and effective tax rate of 22%-23%.
- Conference call at 9:00 AM ET.
