Philip Morris still a tobacco pick at BofA on IQOS potential
Apr. 20, 2021 Philip Morris International Inc. (PM)
- Philp Morris International (NYSE:PM) is kept lined up at Bank of America as its top tobacco sector pick after the company showed off its IQOS strength in Q1. The firm notes the boost in profit guidance from PM to a range of +11% to +13% from a prior view for +9% to +11%.
- Analyst Lisa Lewandowski: "We believe that PM has one of the strongest growth profiles among its tobacco/staples peers, with the potential for upside driven by its commitment of shifting smokers to potentially less harmful alternatives. We maintain our Buy rating given its attractive valuation, pricing power, IQOS’ growth trajectory & commitment to shareholder returns."
- BofA keeps a price objective of $104 on Philip Morris.
- Shares of Philip Morris are down 2.13% premarket despite the full-year profit guidance boost.