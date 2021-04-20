Coupa Software upgraded at Piper ahead of back-office spending surge
Apr. 20, 2021 9:09 AM ETCoupa Software Incorporated (COUP)COUP, TOSBFBy: Brandy Betz, SA News Editor
- Ahead of the "largest back-office investment cycle since Y2K," Piper Sandler upgrades Coupa Software (NASDAQ:COUP) from Neutral to Overweight and raises the price target from $300 to $315.
- Analyst Brent Bracelin thinks this quarter could be the trough for Coupa's calculated billings and subscription revenue acceleration could pick back up next quarter.
- With shares down nearly 30% since a February peak, Bracelin calls this a good entry point for Coupa.
- Coupa shares are up 1.5% pre-market to $267.51.
- Earlier this month, BofA named Coupa among its top picks under its new "4M" framework.