Brand Athleta, part of Gap to tap Canada markets

Apr. 20, 2021
  • Brand Athleta, part of Gap (NYSE:GPS) to enter Canada later this year, marking the performance lifestyle brand’s first company owned expansion outside the US.
  • Athleta plans to launch e-commerce late this summer followed by opening retail stores at Yorkdale Shopping Center in North York, Ontario and Park Royal Shopping Centre in West Vancouver, British Columbia in fall 2021.
  • The brand plans to open between 20-30 stores a year across North America, adding to its existing profitable fleet of over 200 stores across the US.
  • “International expansion is a key component of our growth strategy to reach two billion dollars in net sales by 2023, and we are very proud to introduce Athleta to customers in Canada. As a purpose-driven brand, we are excited to expand our community of empowered and confident women and girls to Canada and bring them a differentiated and inclusive offering in the performance lifestyle category.” said Mary Beth Laughton, President and CEO
