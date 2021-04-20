CACI secures $376M contract by National Geospatial-Intelligence Agency

Apr. 20, 2021 9:15 AM ETCACI International Inc (CACI)CACIBy: Akanksha Bakshi, SA News Editor
  • CACI International (NYSE:CACI) has been awarded a five-year, single-award ID/IQ contract, with a ceiling value of $376M, by the National Geospatial-Intelligence Agency to provide mission technology in support of critical geospatial intelligence (‘GEOINT’) missions.
  • Under the contract, CACI will help improve and sustain a framework for organizing and sharing geospatial intelligence data and enhance these capabilities with artificial intelligence and machine learning tools.
  • CACI will develop and deploy a processing and integration platform that will enable NGA and its partners to assess, train, and field algorithms into the production framework.
To ensure this doesn’t happen in the future, please enable Javascript and cookies in your browser.
Is this happening to you frequently? Please report it on our feedback forum.
If you have an ad-blocker enabled you may be blocked from proceeding. Please disable your ad-blocker and refresh.