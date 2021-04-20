CACI secures $376M contract by National Geospatial-Intelligence Agency
Apr. 20, 2021 9:15 AM ETCACI International Inc (CACI)CACIBy: Akanksha Bakshi, SA News Editor
- CACI International (NYSE:CACI) has been awarded a five-year, single-award ID/IQ contract, with a ceiling value of $376M, by the National Geospatial-Intelligence Agency to provide mission technology in support of critical geospatial intelligence (‘GEOINT’) missions.
- Under the contract, CACI will help improve and sustain a framework for organizing and sharing geospatial intelligence data and enhance these capabilities with artificial intelligence and machine learning tools.
- CACI will develop and deploy a processing and integration platform that will enable NGA and its partners to assess, train, and field algorithms into the production framework.