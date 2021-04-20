Turning Point Brands invest in Docklight brands to support expansion of Bob Marley cannabis and CBD products
Apr. 20, 2021 9:17 AM ETTurning Point Brands, Inc. (TPB)TPBBy: Clark Schultz, SA News Editor
- Turning Points Brands (NYSE:TPB) says it is making a strategic investment of $8.7M in Docklight Brands.
- Docklight Brands is described as a pioneering consumer products company with celebrated brands including Marley Natural cannabis and Marley CBD.
- In addition, TPB has obtained exclusive U.S. distribution rights for Docklight’s Marley CBD topical products.
- The company notes the investment into Docklight Brands' Series A offering comes with certain follow-on investment rights.
- The investment into Docklight is expected to support the growth of the broader Marley CBD line, including Marley Mellow Mood teas, Marley wellness shots and Marley chocolate squares.
- "Our goal is to build an expansive portfolio of the most innovative brands in the cannabis industry and to distribute these products across our vast partner network," says Turning Point Brands CEO Larry Wexler.
- Shares of TPB are up 126% over the last 52 weeks.
