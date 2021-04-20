Boeing CFO Smith to retire; hikes Calhoun's standard retirement age to 70
Apr. 20, 2021
- Boeing (NYSE:BA) -0.9% pre-market after announcing CFO Gregory Smith will retire effective July 9, after a 30-year career with the company.
- Smith was appointed CFO in 2011 and later served in expanded roles as Executive VP of Finance, Enterprise Performance and Strategy, and more recently Executive VP of Enterprise Operations, Finance and Sustainability; he served as the company's interim CEO preceding David Calhoun's appointment to the top job in January 2020.
- Also, Boeing says it has extended its age-65 standard retirement to age 70 for President and CEO Calhoun, who is 64.
- The mandatory retirement for Calhoun is now extended to April 1, 2028, but the company says there is no fixed term associated with Calhoun's employment.
- "An explosion in debt to stay afloat during the pandemic will hamper Boeing's recovery for a number of years," Paul Franke writes in a bearish new analysis published on Seeking Alpha.